Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Senior Officer Murray Bye Sells 30,373 Shares

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 30,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.63, for a total value of C$292,507.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,318,569.54.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SGY traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.91. 458,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.22. Surge Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.06 and a 52 week high of C$13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$826.07 million and a P/E ratio of 12.20.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.32%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

