Swop One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,889.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Swop has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a market cap of $2.56 million and $27,889.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00787174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 2,535,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,732 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.