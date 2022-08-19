Swop One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,889.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Swop has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a market cap of $2.56 million and $27,889.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00787174 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Swop
Swop’s total supply is 2,535,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,732 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
