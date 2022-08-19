Symetra Investment Management Co Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symetra Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 100.0% of Symetra Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Symetra Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $91,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.71. 28,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,555. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

