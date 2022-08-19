Symrise (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €114.40 ($116.73) and last traded at €114.00 ($116.33). 297,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €112.80 ($115.10).

Symrise Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.96. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.04.

About Symrise

(Get Rating)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.