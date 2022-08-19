Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $9.11 on Friday, reaching $364.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,131. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.97 and a 200-day moving average of $314.10. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.