Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $94.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

