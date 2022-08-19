Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.13.

SYY opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,673,000 after purchasing an additional 181,212 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Sysco by 16.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 590.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Sysco by 8.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,548,000 after purchasing an additional 67,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

