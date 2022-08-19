Syscoin (SYS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.57 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $99.41 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00259609 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001028 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 658,268,405 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

