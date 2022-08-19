Talanx (TLX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Talanx (ETR: TLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2022 – Talanx was given a new €49.90 ($50.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/11/2022 – Talanx was given a new €45.00 ($45.92) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2022 – Talanx was given a new €49.90 ($50.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/4/2022 – Talanx was given a new €49.90 ($50.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/22/2022 – Talanx was given a new €49.90 ($50.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Talanx Price Performance

Shares of Talanx stock traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €35.34 ($36.06). 46,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.55. Talanx AG has a 1 year low of €33.44 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €44.42 ($45.33). The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.