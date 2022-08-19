Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TPR opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

