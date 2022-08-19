TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at BTIG Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.11.

TaskUs Stock Performance

Shares of TASK opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TaskUs by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TaskUs by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

