TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,736. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a market cap of $155.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

