TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $554.42. 7,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,208. The firm has a market cap of $245.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

