TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after buying an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,677,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,485,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,779. The company has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

