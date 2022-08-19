TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up approximately 0.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Up 0.3 %

Cigna stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,485. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $293.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,400,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

