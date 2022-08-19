TD Securities Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$86.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$75.31.

Dollarama Price Performance

DOL opened at C$80.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$23.39 billion and a PE ratio of 35.09. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$53.39 and a 1 year high of C$83.44.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

