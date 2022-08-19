TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.11.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $106.57 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,052,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,383. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

