Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.55) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.14) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.64 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of €3.03 ($3.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

