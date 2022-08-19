Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Price Target Raised to €7.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.10 ($7.24) to €7.20 ($7.35) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Telekom Austria Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TKAGY opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.22. Telekom Austria has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

Telekom Austria Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.5695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Telekom Austria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.