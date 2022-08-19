Telsey Advisory Group Cuts ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $7.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

TDUP opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $295.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.53.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $39,606.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $73,567.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 497,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ThredUp by 138.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 1,904,679 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in ThredUp by 257.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 210,904 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP lifted its stake in ThredUp by 10.5% in the second quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 3,265,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 310,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ThredUp by 43.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 311,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

