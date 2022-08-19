TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
TIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $39.91.
Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
