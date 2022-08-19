TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.