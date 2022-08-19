Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. 21,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,635. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Teradata by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 446,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 443,486 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 297,586 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,317,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.