Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

Shares of LLAP stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Insider Transactions at Terran Orbital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $55,943.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,102,064 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,715 shares of company stock worth $599,677.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Further Reading

