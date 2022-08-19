The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,425,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

