The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.40.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.03. The stock had a trading volume of 49,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,131. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.64.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

