The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Director Anthonie C. Vanekris Sells 2,000 Shares

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) Director Anthonie C. Vanekris sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 126,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,939. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

