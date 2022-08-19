The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $155.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $173.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.94.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

