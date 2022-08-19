The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $73.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.20.

LivaNova Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LIVN opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.93. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $93.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,442,000 after purchasing an additional 111,520 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,417,000 after acquiring an additional 122,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after acquiring an additional 609,500 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

