The Goldman Sachs Group Raises TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $31.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TPG from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TPG to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

TPG Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TPG stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. TPG has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,926,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $18,084,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

