The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $30.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

