The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $16.50 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $16.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

Shares of HD stock opened at $325.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.40 and a 200-day moving average of $308.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $334.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

