The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Sells $195,000.00 in Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.17. 2,391,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,083. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

