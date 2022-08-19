The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.22.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. Kroger has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

