The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,640. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $56.19.
Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group
In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $71,692 in the last three months.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.