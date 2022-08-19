The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,640. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $71,692 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 131,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

