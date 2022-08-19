The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $150.30

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.30 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 165.06 ($1.99). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($1.96), with a volume of 8,144 shares.

The Quarto Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26. The company has a market capitalization of £65.63 million and a PE ratio of 773.81.

Get The Quarto Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Quarto Group news, insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £13,600 ($16,433.06). In related news, insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($16,433.06). Also, insider Andrea Giunti Lombardo purchased 956,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £1,224,320 ($1,479,362.01). Insiders have bought a total of 974,937 shares of company stock worth $125,566,290 in the last quarter.

The Quarto Group Company Profile

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.