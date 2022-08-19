Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.19 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THR shares. TheStreet downgraded Thermon Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Thermon Group Price Performance

THR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 189,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $633.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56,555.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $57,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,637 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56,555.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,867 shares of company stock valued at $186,906 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

