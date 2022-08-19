Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Thor Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

