Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $17.50 at Piper Sandler

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

TWKS opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

