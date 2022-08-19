Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) versus EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Critical Survey

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -5.50% -24.45% -14.89% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% 4.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EverQuote and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 2 4 0 2.43 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

EverQuote currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 86.78%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

This table compares EverQuote and Tiga Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $418.52 million 0.70 -$19.43 million ($0.78) -11.90 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EverQuote beats Tiga Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

