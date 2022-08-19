TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. 168,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

