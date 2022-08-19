TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. 168,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.