Todd J. Stein Acquires 4,067 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein acquired 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,509.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,401.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of SPOK opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.40. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -99.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 8,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

