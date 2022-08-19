Tokes Price Hits $0.0160 (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

