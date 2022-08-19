Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to C$100.00 at Barclays

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Kaufman Brothers decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$100.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$88.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$84.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$77.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

