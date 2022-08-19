Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.25

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.25 and traded as low as $19.38. Toshiba shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 29,945 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toshiba Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

