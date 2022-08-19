Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.25

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.25 and traded as low as $19.38. Toshiba shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 29,945 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Toshiba Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.74.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toshiba (TOSYY)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.