TOWER Hits 1-Day Volume of $84,681.00 (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. TOWER has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $84,681.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,549.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003654 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00126996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00073919 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

TOWER Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

