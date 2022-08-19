Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

TT traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

