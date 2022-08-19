Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 2.1 %

TGS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 133,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,006. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 49,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

