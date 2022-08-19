Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) and Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Financial Review

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) and Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trio-Tech International and Intevac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A Intevac 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International $32.46 million 0.64 -$590,000.00 $0.14 37.86 Intevac $38.52 million 3.20 $26.62 million $1.17 4.15

This table compares Trio-Tech International and Intevac’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intevac has higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International. Intevac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trio-Tech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intevac has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Intevac shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Intevac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trio-Tech International and Intevac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 1.47% 2.23% 1.49% Intevac 64.27% -15.87% -12.73%

Summary

Intevac beats Trio-Tech International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trio-Tech International

(Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature-controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

About Intevac

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.