Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 549,492 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $562,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 51.3% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 104,700 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 52.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 952,533 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 327,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

