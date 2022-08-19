Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04.
Insider Transactions at Tripadvisor
In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 549,492 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $562,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 51.3% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 104,700 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 52.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 952,533 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 327,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
