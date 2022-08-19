TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TPVG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TPVG opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $425.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 249,437 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 468,481 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 433,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 34,599 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

